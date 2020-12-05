Work on Apple TV+ thriller ‘Tehran’ second season has already started

A second series of the Apple TV espionage thriller “Tehran” is in development, a production company executive claims, with work being carried out on new episodes of the show ahead of being given the green light from Apple itself.
Speaking at the Asian Television Forum in the Singapore Media Festival on Wednesday, Julien Leroux claimed “I can say that we are working on the second season” of “Tehran.” Admitting to the audience “It’s not been officially greenlit,” Leroux says “We are working on it, so hopefully we’ll have some good news by the end of the year.”
Leroux, the CEO and founder of Paper Entertainment, was previously the senior VP of global scripted co-productions for Cineflix Media, reports Variety, which included spotting and selling “Tehran” to an international audience.
Leroux claimed the show has received considerable good feedback from many countries, including India, Japan, and Singapore, though admittedly didn’t have access to internal Apple metrics. “I think something that is important for them is stories that can also travel and not necessarily be a local show for a local audience. It needs to be a local show for a global audience.”
As well as discussing a show he was involved with bringing to Apple TV+, Leroux also speculates on Apple’s non-English language content plans, with more shows said to be already in development. A recent example in this vein is the order for bilingual comedy “Acapulco,” starring actor Eugenio Derbez.
“Tehran,” from “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder, tells the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a mission in Tehran, one that places everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The show stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy.