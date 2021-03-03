Home
‘Wolfwalkers,’ ‘Stillwater’ pick up 11 Annie Award nominations for Apple TV+
Últimas novedades de iPhone

‘Wolfwalkers,’ ‘Stillwater’ pick up 11 Annie Award nominations for Apple TV+

3 marzo, 2021

Apple TV+ animated film “Wolfwalkers” has scored 10 Annie Award nominations, while animated series “Stillwater” grabbed another for the Apple streaming service.

Ahead of the ASIFA-Hollywood’s 48th annual Annie Awards, “Wolfwalkers” was nominated for Best Indie Feature, Best FX for Feature, and eight other categories. A full list is available below.

  • Best Indie Feature

  • Best FX for Feature

  • Best Character Animation – Feature

  • Best Character Design – Feature

  • Best Direction – Feature

  • Best Music – Feature

  • Best Production Design – Feature

  • Best Storyboarding – Feature

  • Best Voice Acting – Feature

  • Best Writing – Feature

In the Best Indie Feature category, “Wolfwalkers” competes with “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” “Calamity Jane,” “On-Gaku: Our Sound,” and “Ride Your Wave.” The Apple TV+ series is expected to come away with the top prize in the category. It leads the pack in terms of nominations, tied with Pixar’s “Soul,” which also has 10 nominations.

“Wolfwalkers” has also been nominated for other awards, including a Golden Globe for best animated picture nomination. It’s also a front-runner for an Oscar nomination.

Additionally, Apple TV+ brought home a nomination in the Best TV/Media – Preschool category for “Stillwater” episode “The Impossible Dream / Stuck in the Rain.”

The 48th Annual Annie Wards will be streamed live on April 16.

Related Articles

About The Author

Martina
Martina

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

Leave a Reply

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.