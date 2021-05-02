WhatsApp for iOS to add new review tool for voice messages

WhatsApp for iOS is developing a new review tool for voice messages, according to WABetaInfo.

This feature discovered by WABetaInfo is not available for the public yet, nor is it even for beta testers. As for now, testers can only try different playback speeds to listen to voice messages on WhatsApp.

When this function becomes available to everyone, users will be able to listen to their audios before sending them. Right now, it’s already possible to listen to your audio before sending it, but it’s a bit tricky. For example, you have to open another app while recording your audio on WhatsApp.

According to WABetainfo, “this new feature (currently under development) will add a new Review button that you can easily tap to listen to the voice message.”

So after tapping the Review button, the user will be able to listen to the voice message and then decide whether to discard the message or send it.

As for now, there isn’t a release date for this feature, but it will likely eventually launch for iOS and Android users. This function is long-requested for users since you can’t easily know if there’s anything wrong with your audio before sending it.

The app is also testing interoperability with Facebook Messenger. Recently, WhatsApp brought Disappearing Message changes and improvements to media viewing for iOS users.

