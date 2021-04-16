Whale documentary ‘Fathom’ surfaces on Apple TV+ on June 25

Two scientist embark on a quest to unravel the mystery of why whales sing on new Apple TV+ documentary “Fathom.”
The latest Apple TV+ animal documentary is about humpback whale songs and social communication. It joins the increasing number of nature shows already on the platform on June 25.
“Fathom” follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet as they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the globe. They seek to better understand whale culture and communication through the scientific process.
While the story of the scientists focuses on whale songs, the documentary takes a greater look at the scientific method and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us.
The documentary is produced by Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking upstream Pictures, Back Allie Entertainment and Hidden Candy. Executive producers include Emmy Award winner Andrea Meditch and Greg Boustead of Apple’s “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.”
Apple TV+ is a subscription TV service that costs $4.99 per month. It is also available in every tier of the Apple One bundle.
