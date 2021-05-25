Home
WaterField launches new leather keychain, luggage tag for AirTag
WaterField launches new leather keychain, luggage tag for AirTag

25 mayo, 2021

WaterField Designs has launched a new leather keychain and luggage tag for Apple’s AirTag tracking accessory.

The new AirTag accessories feature designs crowdsourced from more than 1,200 customers. Crafted from full-grain leather and available in multiple colors, WaterField says they’ll protect the AirTag from scratches and hide them from potential thieves.

WaterField’s AirTag Keychain is a petal-shaped pouch that secures the accessory to a set of keys. The accessory is attached with a metal screw fastener that allows for easy removal, and the pouch itself has nine holes to allow the AirTag’s sound alerts to pass through.

Credit: WaterField Designs

Credit: WaterField Designs

Alongside the new keychain accessory, WaterField also unveiled a luggage tag with a custom pocket to hold an AirTag. The luggage tag includes a steel wire to keep it secured to a bag, as well as an address card. Like the keychain accessory, the luggage tag has holes to allow sound pass-through.

The WaterField AirTag Keychain retails for $25 and ships on May 28. The AirTag Luggage Tag costs $49 and begins shipping on June 9.

