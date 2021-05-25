WaterField launches new leather keychain, luggage tag for AirTag

WaterField Designs has launched a new leather keychain and luggage tag for Apple’s AirTag tracking accessory.
The new AirTag accessories feature designs crowdsourced from more than 1,200 customers. Crafted from full-grain leather and available in multiple colors, WaterField says they’ll protect the AirTag from scratches and hide them from potential thieves.
WaterField’s AirTag Keychain is a petal-shaped pouch that secures the accessory to a set of keys. The accessory is attached with a metal screw fastener that allows for easy removal, and the pouch itself has nine holes to allow the AirTag’s sound alerts to pass through.
Alongside the new keychain accessory, WaterField also unveiled a luggage tag with a custom pocket to hold an AirTag. The luggage tag includes a steel wire to keep it secured to a bag, as well as an address card. Like the keychain accessory, the luggage tag has holes to allow sound pass-through.
The WaterField AirTag Keychain retails for $25 and ships on May 28. The AirTag Luggage Tag costs $49 and begins shipping on June 9.