Video: Microsoft takes shots at Apple’s MacBook Pro in new ad for Surface Pro 7

Microsoft is ramping up its marketing efforts against Apple’s Mac lineup. As first spotted by MS Power User, the company has published a new ad for its Surface Pro 7 on YouTube, touting that it’s the “better choice” when compared to Apple’s MacBook Pro.

The video compares the Surface Pro 7 directly against the MacBook Pro, offering hands on time with both devices. Notably, Microsoft says that this is the $1299 MacBook Pro, but you can clearly tell that it does not feature a physical Esc key. This means the model shown in the video is not the newest MacBook Pro, and it’s powered by Intel rather than Apple Silicon inside.

The video highlights that the Surface Pro 7 features a full touch screen, where as the MacBook Pro only features a “little bar” with touch support, in reference to the Touch Bar. It also showcases that the Surface Pro 7 has a detachable keyboard, while you’re just “stuck with what you’ve got” with a MacBook Pro.

The description for the video touts that the Surface Pro 7 offers the versatility of “both a tablet and a laptop.”

Only Surface Pro 7 has the versatility and portability of both a tablet and a laptop. With features like touchscreen, detachable keyboard and pen, and enough power to run your favorite apps — you can work or play from anywhere. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has everything you need to do what you love.

Finally, video says the Surface Pro 7 is a “much better gaming device” than the MacBook Pro and is more affordable. The Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch display and starts at $750. The base configuration offers 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The price increases to $2,299.99 if you want 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

On the flip side, the MacBook Pro starts at $1299 for Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB of storage. For $2,299, you can get 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB of unified memory.

