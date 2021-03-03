Twitter implementing new shopping features in its mobile app

As Twitter has been working on new ways to monetize its platform, the social network is now implementing new e-commerce features that will be extremely useful for those who sell products online.

First reported by Matt Navarra, there’s a new card on Twitter that can be linked to a product webpage from an online store. This specific card contains details such as the product name, price, and a large “Shop” button.

Twitter later confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is indeed working on new shopping features, and while they “work well as ads,” users will also be able to create organic tweets with this new e-commerce tool. The company said that people are constantly interacting with brands on Twitter, so that’s why they are working on new ways to connect customers and businesses.

This demand gives us confidence in the power of combining real-time conversation with an engaged and intentional audience. Imagine easily discovering, and quickly purchasing a new skincare product or trendy sneaker from a brand you follow with only a few clicks.

This, however, is still a very early implementation that is being made available to a really small number of users. The company is still exploring the best ways to offer a shopping experience on Twitter, and it will take some time before this becomes available to everyone.

Twitter is experimenting with new shopping features 🛍 A NEW Twitter Card being tested for tweets containing links to product pages on a shop’s website New-style Twitter Shopping Card shows

– Product name

– Shop name

– Product price

– ‘Shop’ button <-Old | New-> ht @YasserM86 pic.twitter.com/8q5xLbbH2m — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 2, 2021

Last week, Twitter unveiled a new feature called “Super Follow” that will allow users to offer exclusive content to their followers for $4.99/month. This includes access to a supporter badge, private newsletters, and exclusive content on Twitter’s timeline, Fleets, and Spaces — similar to services like Patreon and OnlyFans.

However, Twitter hasn’t detailed when these features will be available to users.

