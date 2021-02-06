TV+ original ‘The Snoopy Show’ gets the spotlight with Apple․com homepage takeover

Apple’s partnership with Peanuts started with Snoopy in Space for Apple TV+. Then the beloved Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials became Apple TV+ exclusives (then later opened back up to PBS too). Now Apple is promoting the new The Snoopy Show with an Apple.com homepage takeover as the famous Peanuts pup gets the spotlight.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Peanuts Apple TV+ original series:

The world’s most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and rest of the Peanuts gang.

In addition to being features at the top of the homepage, Apple has had some fun including the whole Peanuts gang in the rest of the homepage as you swipe/scroll down.

The Snoopy Show season 1 is available to watch now with 6 episodes:

Happiness Is a Dancing Dog

Never Bug a Beagle

The Curse of a Fuzzy Face

Happiness is a Snow Day

Just Your Basic Beagle

Bugable, Hugable, Beagle

The Snoopy Show requires an Apple TV+ subscription or you can start watching with a free-trial if you haven’t given the service a shot yet.

