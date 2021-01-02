Today’s Top 5 Apple Deals on Amazon (#2 Is a Fan Favorite)

Home
The holidays may be over, but five aggressive Apple deals are still going strong at Amazon, with year-end savings on iPads, Apple Watches and even M1 Macs in effect today.

1. AirPods Pro for $199

Still going strong following Christmas, Amazon’s discounted price on Apple AirPods Pro remains the best available. Units are in stock and ready to ship at press time, with optional AppleCare+ also available for purchase.

2. $339 Apple Watch Series 6

3. $669 M1 Mac mini

Amazon’s $30 discount on the new M1 Mac mini is also a popular choice among year-end bargain hunters. Both the 256GB and 512GB configurations are on sale, with each equipped with 8GB of memory.

Prefer an upgraded model? Head over to the AppleInsider M1 Mac mini Price Guide for exclusive discounts on every single config at leading Apple resellers.

4. $299 2020 iPad (8th Gen)

5. iPad Air 4 on sale for $559

Now $40 off MSRP at Amazon while supplies last, the latest iPad Air features a stunning 10.9-inch display, Touch ID and Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. It can also be paired with the second-gen Apple Pencil (currently $5 off), making it a solid companion for education, business and more. Find everything you need to know about the iPad Air in our comprehensive guide.

