TikTok working on built-in mini apps for videos that work similarly to Apple’s App Clips

TikTok today announced a new feature called “Jumps,” which are basically third-party mini apps built into the TikTok app available to content creators and users. The idea is to let everyone access small apps within the videos without leaving TikTok, somewhat similar to what Apple’s App Clips do.

The announcement was made on TikTok Newsroom on Monday, and it comes with a preview of how “Jumps” will work. Developers will be able to create mini apps that will become available to any TikTok user through the videos shared on the social network.

With these mini apps, users can check information and even interact with some options without having to download the full app from the App Store. Instead, all they need to do is click on the TikTok Jump button. The social network has been working with Wikipedia, BuzzFeed, Quizlet, and other partners to develop this new feature.

Today we’re excited to introduce TikTok Jump, a new way for creators to share engaging and informative content on TikTok. Built by third-party providers, Jumps are mini-programs and services that creators can link to within their videos. Users around the world can click these links to explore recipes, take quizzes, discover useful learning tools and much more, creating more dynamic and practical experiences for our community.

TikTok Jumps are based on HTML5, which means that the process of developing a mini app for TikTok will be quite simple for those familiar with web programming. The company told The Verge that anyone will be able to submit a TikTok Jump, but only the useful ones will be approved.

Interestingly, TikTok Jumps don’t seem very different from Apple’s App Clips — although they don’t work system-wide. Apple introduced App Clips with iOS 14 as a way to let developers offer small parts of their apps that don’t require installing the full app. It’s unclear whether Apple has any objection against third-party apps offering mini apps that haven’t been individually approved by the company.

The new mini apps on TikTok have been in beta for some time with a small group of users and are now gradually being rolled out to more people.

