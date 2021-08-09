This week’s top stories: Apple’s new child safety features, Apple Silicon roadmap, and more

Apple this week announced a trio of new efforts it’s undertaking to bring new protection for children to iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This includes new communications safety features in Messages, enhanced detection of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content in iCloud, and updated knowledge information for Siri and Search.
When Apple first announced its plans to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon at WWDC 2020, the company said it would take around two years to fully complete the transition. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported this week that he believes Apple will “barely hit its two-year timeline” for transitioning the Mac lineup fully to Apple Silicon.
Looking ahead, Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros with more “M1X” processors are still on track for a release in the “coming months,” while a new high-end Mac mini will come “soon after that.” In 2022, Gurman expects that the iMac will “fully transition by the end of next year” and that a “revamped, smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon” is coming “later next year as well.”
Apple Store updates
App Apple announced a trio of changes to the Apple Store this week, including new features for the Apple Store Online and for physical Apple Stores. Apple redesigned its Apple Store Online this week, and restored the dedicated store tab.
This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s news including the new child safety initiatives for Messages and iCloud Photos, the possibility of a titanium iPhone in future, surprise updates to the Mac Pro and speculating on its future, and the implications of SiriKit intent deprecation.
John and Rambo discuss the recent announcement of GitHub Copilot and the implications that such a tool could have on the world of software development. Also, deciding between SwiftUI and UIKit on a component level, and the power of relaxation.
