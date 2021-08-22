This week’s top stories: Apple’s fall roadmap, the latest iOS 15 beta changes, and more

Apple’s roadmap
Read our full coverage of what to expect from Apple this fall right here.
iOS 15 beta 6 changes
iOS 15 beta testing continued this week with the release of the sixth beta to developers and public beta users. The latest iOS 15 beta includes continued changes to the controversial Safari redesign, reversing some of the changes made to the iPhone version of Safari. Apple explains:
The bottom tab bar has been redesigned to appear below page content. An option to show the address bar at the top is also available.
The new iOS 15 beta also disables the SharePlay feature, with Apple saying the feature has been delayed and won’t be available until a future update to iOS 15 this fall. To allow developers to continue to test SharePlay integration with their applications in iOS 15, Apple is releasing a new SharePlay development profile.
We’re thrilled with the high level of enthusiasm we’ve seen from the developer community for SharePlay, and we can’t wait to bring it to users so that they can experience your apps with their friends and family in a whole new way.
9to5Mac Daily |
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
This week, Benjamin and Zac reflect on the design safari that was the iOS 15 beta period for Apple’s browser, as well as cover the features that won’t quite make the cut for the .0 release. Also, there are more Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, an update on Apple TV+ movie pipeline, and more.
Stacktrace Podcast |
Prompted by recent rumors around a redesigned Apple Watch, John and Rambo discuss the state of the Watch as a platform, both as users, and from a development perspective. Also, managing an app’s colors, getting started with freelancing, and NSOperations.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
