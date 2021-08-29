This week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 expectations, App Store changes, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 rumors and expectations, App Store changes, MacBook Pro details, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

App Store changes

Apple this week announced a $100 million settlement in response to a class-action lawsuit from small developers in the United States. Notably, Apple says that developers can “use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS App.” This means that a company or developer can email users, with their consent, to inform them about subscribing outside of the App Store.

You can find the full details on the changes right here.

Apple Watch Series 7

As we are just weeks away from the official announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7, rumors this week began to pain a clearer picture of what to expect. A pair of leaks have suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in two new sizes: 41mm and 45mm, up from the current 40mm and 44mm.

Apple Watch Series 7 clones have also surfaced, offering a closer look at the new flat-edged design in the wild.

MacBook Pro

In addition to the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is also expected to release a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup this fall. This week, a leaker with a good track record says that the upcoming Apple Silicon 14-inch MacBook Pro CPU will be identical to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Check out the full report right here for all of the details.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac |

iPad |

Apps |

Apple Stores |

Tech Industry |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by FitnessView: A health and fitness dashboard for tracking Health data with insights, widgets, and Apple Watch!

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

This week on Happy Hour 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor assess the difference iPadOS 15 makes for iPad productivity, and tackle the state of Apple TV+. Plus, a bonus review of the LiveWire motorcycle.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast |

On this 150th episode of the show, John and Rambo go on a series of accidental deep dives into universal links, how Catalyst and AppKit can be integrated, and more. Also, what does being a technical leader entail, and what’s the current state of Swift Evolution?

Sponsored by Baseus: Get a special deal on the new Baseus 10,000mAh portable Mag-Safe charger and power bank with code 9TO5MACBASE.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by Mosyle: Managing Apple devices at work shouldn’t be difficult. Mosyle makes it easy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: