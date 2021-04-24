This Week in Apple — Product launches, ransomware, and HomeKit

In the second installment of AppleInsider’s “This Week at Apple,” a video series covering the iPhone maker’s last seven days, we cover the “Spring Loaded” launches as well as other important headlines.
Keeping up with Apple
Every week, AppleInsider posts dozens of news articles about Apple announcements, product launches, rumors, and more about Apple itself and connected companies. Our new series, “This Week in Apple,” aims to make it easier to digest the main beats of the last seven days, by compacting it down into a single video.
Each episode will range from 10 to 20 minutes in length, summarizing the key points of the week’s news, along with insight and analysis. If you want to go deeper into each of the stories, a list of source links follows down the page and in the YouTube video’s notes.
Spring Loaded, ransomware, and iOS 15
The biggest story of the week has to be Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event, which saw a host of launches including AirTag, a redesigned iMac running on Apple Silicon, and the iPad Pro using M1. Apple also launched a new Apple TV with an updated Siri Remote, and a purple color option for the iPhone 12.
Ahead of the release of the inbound iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 generation of software, Apple is already preparing to bring out the versions after those, with the first betas of iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4 provided to developers for testing.
Data stolen from Apple supplier Quanta Computer by a ransomware gang suggests changes are on the way for the MacBook Pro line, with the inclusion of MagSafe, an SD Card slot, and HDMI among other features.
Other headlines covered include HomeKit announcements from third parties, EA brings Battlefield to iPhone in 2022, iOS 15 rumors, cuffless blood pressure monitoring patents, and anti-competitive claims by Apple’s rivals at a Senate hearing.