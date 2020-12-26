These are the best accessories to pair with your new iPhone

If you’ve been gifted a new iPhone for Christmas, then you’ll want great accessories to pair with it. AppleInsider has gathered the best accessory options for the new iPhone user.
Christmas has come and gone, and it's time to start looking for accessories to go with your iPhone.
Charging adapters
Anker 30W GaN USB-C Charging Adapter
Apple’s power adapters may be rated to handle MagSafe and HomePod mini without issue, but they are awkwardly large at only 20W. The 30W Anker GaN power adapter is slim and designed to keep your cable tucked away.
The USB-C port is located under the adapter, so the cable isn’t sticking out several inches from the wall. This is opposed to the Apple power adapter, which has its charging port out front, which makes placing the adapter behind furniture difficult and can cause potential damage to cables.
The Anker 30W charging adapter uses gallium nitride (GaN) instead of silicon, making the adapter much smaller despite its high capacity. At 30W with USB-C power delivery, you’ll be covered whether you need it for fast charging your iPhone, using MagSafe at 15W, connecting a MagSafe Duo charger, or powering your HomePod mini.
Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charging Adapter
If you are looking more specifically for MagSafe charging or iPhone fast charging only, you’ll want a minimum of 20W for charging. The Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charging Adapter is the perfect alternative to Apple’s adapters.
The Omnia Mini is similarly sized to Apple’s 5W power adapter that used to ship with iPhones, yet it is four times as much capacity at 20W. This tiny cube costs the same as Apple’s 20W adapter at nearly half the size.
The Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charging Adapter is available in white or black at$19.99 on Amazon.
Protective Cases
The iPhone 12 series has Ceramic Shield glass for improved scratch resistance, but adding a case can help with peace of mind. If you’re looking for simple protection, something more rugged, or something MagSafe compatible, these are the cases to check out.
Speck Presidio2 Armor Cloud
Speck’s Presidio2 Armor Cloud is a black and white polycarbonate case engineered for durability. It can protect against a 16-foot drop using technology to protect your iPhone like an airbag.
Microban antimicrobial protection gives a 99% reduction in bacteria on its surfaces. There is a film on the case that provides scratch protection as well. The case will work with wireless charging, but it is not officially rated for MagSafe charging.
You’ll need to select the case that fits your specific iPhone 12 model:
LifeProof Next
The LifeProof Next case offers protection against drops from 6.5 feet. It is rated to protect against extreme conditions and debris like snow and dirt. Unlike other LifeProof cases, this is not waterproof but protects against most outdoor conditions.
The case leaves the screen uncovered, so bring your own screen protector or trust in Apple’s Ceramic Shield to protect your screen. Ports and speakers are protected with mesh and covers.
You’ll need to select the case that fits your specific iPhone 12 model:
- iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro case is $49.25 on Amazon
- iPhone 12 Pro Max case is $48.62 on Amazon
Incipio Slim
The Incipio Slim Case provides 14-foot drop protection despite being very slim. It has a 1.7mm raised-edge around the screen to prevent the screen from scrapes when laying the phone down. The case works with wireless charging and MagSafe charging.
There is an antimicrobial treatment that prevents 99.9% of bacteria from surviving on the case surface.
You’ll need to select the case that fits your specific iPhone 12 model, available in clear, black, purple, and blue:
Photography equipment
Your new iPhone is also a very powerful camera. Take advantage of the better low-light photography and Dolby Vision video with a tripod or gimbal. Whether you want to set your iPhone on a tripod to take photos of the night sky or carry a stabilizing gimbal to film a hectic toddler, these devices will vastly improve your media game.
Joby TelePod Tripod
The Joby TelePod TriPod is a versatile device that can act as a selfie stick, monopod, or tripod. It comes with a remote shutter button to use while attached to the selfie stick or detached while in tripod mode.
When collapsed, the Joby TelePod takes up no more space than a small water bottle and weighs only 0.7 pounds. You can remove the smartphone mount and use it for 360 cameras or other small devices.
DJI OM 4 Handheld Gimbal
The DJI OM 4 uses a magnetic phone clamp to easily attach the iPhone to the gimbal. It uses motorized three-axis stabilization to keep your phone steady as possible while filming.
There are several software options for video effects like the “Hitchcock effect,” which keeps the subject in focus while bringing the background closer in the shot. The software also tracks animals and children while filming.
MagSafe accessories
Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12 lineup. With this new magnetic accessory and charging system, your iPhone will connect to and recognize accessories. When using MagSafe charging, your iPhone can wirelessly charge up to 15W.
Third-party accessories have been slow to roll out since Apple introduced the technology. Some take advantage of the magnetic system but do not utilize all the available specs like accessory recognition or 15W charging.
Moft MagSafe Wallet
Moft takes Apple’s simple wallet design and takes it one step further. The Moft MagSafe Wallet connects magnetically to your iPhone, holds three cards, and has a built-in phone stand.
The stand works with the iPhone in portrait or landscape, or you can rotate the wallet and have the iPhone “float” for a workstation-like view. Moft also sells a magnetic pad to quickly mount your iPhone to any surface the pad is attached to.
Satechi Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable
Satechi hopes to overcome some of the initial complaints about Apple’s MagSafe charger with a longer cable and differing design. It uses a USB-C cable and connects via a magnetic puck but isn’t rated for full MagSafe charging.
It charges your device at 7.5W when an 18W or higher adapter is used. It will work as a standard wireless charger for older iPhones, and Satechi sells a magnetic sticker if you want to have a MagSafe-like experience on those devices. The cable is 1.5-meters long.
ESR HaloLock Wireless Car Charger
While not rated for MagSafe, the ESR HaloLock takes advantage of the magnetic mounting system to attach and charge your iPhone 12. It is one of the few car vent mounts that supports mounting and powering the iPhone simultaneously.
It will charge your iPhone at 7.5W and will hold it securely via its magnets. You can freely rotate the iPhone while attached, and your device will not fall off unless in extreme terrain. ESR says you can use their special magnetic case to have stronger magnetic attachment.