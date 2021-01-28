Test your streaming video connection in latest Ookla Speedtest app

Home
If you want to test your streaming video, the latest version of the Ookla Speedtest app now lets you do so, showing the maximum resolution your broadband or mobile data connection will support without buffering …

Ookla has added the test to version 4.3 of the app.

You can now measure your video streaming experience from the convenience of your Speedtest app! In order to provide this exciting new feature, we’ve also moved a few things around. Feature-specific settings are easier to access and your results have moved into a global menu.

The app tests each resolution, as well as adaptive bit-rate, then displays your results. In the above example, it shows that the connection tested is good for 2160p 4K with zero buffering.

Speedtest by Ookla is a free download from the App Store.

