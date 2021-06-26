Telegram for iOS updated with Group Video Calls

Telegram for iOS received a major update this week. After months of teasing and testing, Group Video Calls is finally available to all users and on all devices, including tablets and desktops

According to Telegram, voice chats in any group can now seamlessly turn into group video calls: just tap the camera icon to switch the video on.

To start a voice chat, check the ⋮ menu in the profile of any group where you are an admin (on iOS, you will find a ‘Voice Chat’ button right in the group profile).

Audio-only participants are unlimited while video is currently available for the first 30 people who join the voice chat. Telegram says the limit will increase soon as voice chats take on streaming games, live events, and more.

Telegram is also introducing Screen sharing, noise suppression options, which makes everyone’s audio clear and crisp, and tablet and desktop support with side panel and split-screen view optimization.

In addition to all these features, Telegram is also bringing animated backgrounds and message-sending animations. With these features, multicolor gradient wallpapers are generated algorithmically and move every time the user sends a message.

For iOS users, Telegram is adding semi-transparency and new app icons:

“On iOS, backgrounds are now partially visible through the header and the footer in chats, giving the interface a classy new look. Two new gradient app icons are available in Settings > Appearance in addition to the classic blue and black versions.”

This update also improves login info reminders, the bot menu, importing sticker feature, new animated emoji, and more. To learn about this Telegram update, click here.

