Ted Lasso season 2 release date officially announced

Apple has confirmed what many Apple TV+ fans have been waiting for: Ted Lasso season 2 is officially debuting this summer. The company also says that we can expect season two of The Morning Show this summer and much more. Here’s everything you need to know.

In a thread on Twitter today, Apple TV+ announced a barrage of release dates for new content. This includes the highly-anticipated second season of Ted Lasso. In season two of the series, Apple teases that we will “learn the fate of the AFC Richmond” with Jason Sudeikis reprising his role as Ted.

Other announcements from Apple TV+ today, some of which were previously announced:

Coming Soon:

Coming February 26: Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Coming March 21: Cherry

Coming Spring 2021: Ghostwriter part 2 of the second season

Coming May 7: Mythic’s Quest season 2

Summer 2021:

Central Park season two

Home Before Dark season two

Lisey’s Story

Mr. Corman

Ted Lasso season two

The Morning Show season two

Truth Be Told season two

Physical

Fall 2021:

Foundation

See season two

As you can see, Apple has a lot of content planned for the summer of 2021, which just so happens to be when many Apple TV+ free trials will begin to expire.

Ted Lasso has been one of the most popular original shows from Apple TV+ so far, and season two is highly-anticipated. The show recently received multiple Golden Globes nominations for its first season. The show also received an early renewal for its third season, which could end up being its last.

For those unfamiliar, here’s Apple’s synopsis of Ted Lasso (which doesn’t really do the show justice):

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

