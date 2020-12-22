‘Ted Lasso’ creator says hit Apple TV+ show is likely to end after season 3

The Apple TV+ original series Ted Lasso has been incredibly popular since its debut earlier this year. The show has already been renewed for season two and season three, but creator Bill Lawrence has now indicated that Ted Lasso fans shouldn’t expect a fourth season.

Lawrence, who also created Scrubs and Spin City, joined an episode of the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast earlier this month. Fake Doctors, Real Friends is a Scrubs rewatch podcast hosted by Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

As first spotted by ComicBook.com, Lawrence joined the podcast to discuss Scrubs, Ted Lasso, and more. For Apple TV+ fans, the most notable tidbit actually came during a discussion about this season of The Mandalorian. Lawrence was asked whether he worries about making the second season of Ted Lasso as good as the first season.

Lawrence explained that Ted Lasso was created as a “finite” series and that everyone knows that “an end” to the story will come in season three:

“I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he’s kind of mapping it out, it’s a three-season show,” Lawrence explained. “So…super-fans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season.”

He went on to say that while he will “desperately” try and get Jason Sudeikis to return for season four, it doesn’t seem likely:

“Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a…” Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. “The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life, you know what I mean? He’s got young kids.”

Production on the second season of Ted Lasso is expected to begin in London in early January. It’s unclear whether that could be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in the UK.

