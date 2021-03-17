Home
Stacktrace Podcast 127: “Apple’s spring cleaning”
17 marzo, 2021

Optimizing the performance of SwiftUI views, mixing client work with indie development, Apple’s recent discontinuation of the original HomePod, and what it takes to provide really good feedback and bug reports when testing an app.

