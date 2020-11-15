Second ‘Doug Unplugs’ trailer teases Apple TV+ robotic learning adventures

Apple has released a second trailer for “Doug Unplugs,” the Dreamworks animation about a robot boy that is now available to watch on Apple TV .
The latest release in Apple’s child-focused programming for Apple TV+, “Doug Unplugs” features the titular yellow robot, as he attempts to learn about the world. Instead of following the lead of other robots in receiving a daily download, Doug attempts to learn from experience alongside his friend Emma.
The two-minute trailer has Doug learning about hiking, beaches, riding a bicycle, and simple machines at a museum, which hints at the variety of content the educational show will feature.
Based on the “Doug Unplugs” book series by Dan Yaccarino, the Dreamworks Animation show went live on Apple TV+ on Friday with its first four episodes. The show is executive produced by Yaccarino, Jim Nola, and Aliki Theofilopoulos, and stars Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker, and Becky Robinson.
“Doug Unplugs” arrived on the service at the same time as “Becoming You,” a six-part docuseries examining how children develop around the world.
Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month, and is available across all Apple devices, major smart TVs, set-top boxes, and via web browsers. Apple has extended its one-year free trial redemption period until February, offered on the purchase of qualifying hardware.