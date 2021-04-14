Home
Samsung rumored to unveil new Galaxy Book laptops at upcoming event
Últimas novedades de iPhone

Samsung rumored to unveil new Galaxy Book laptops at upcoming event

14 abril, 2021

Samsung on Tuesday announced its third Unpacked special event for 2021, where the company is rumored to launch a line of Galaxy branded laptops.

The South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to the event and posted to its website a trailer teasing “the most powerful Galaxy is coming soon.” The year’s third Unpacked is set to take place on April 28 at 7 a.m. Pacific, one week after Apple is anticipated to launch new iPads and, potentially, AirTags at an event dubbed “Spring Loaded.”

With its flagship Galaxy S21 line unveiled in January and a less expensive Galaxy A series debut in March, Samsung is rumored to reveal new Galaxy Book products and a refreshed Chromebook device, reports CNET.

Bolstering those rumblings is Samsung’s own Galaxy Book webpage, which includes an invitation to April’s Unpacked and an opportunity to receive a $30 instant credit when pre-ordering whatever product is announced.

As noted by SamMobile, recent leaks point to a Galaxy Book Pro with Super AMOLED display and a 5G-connected Galaxy Book Go that runs on Qualcomm’s efficient Snapdragon processor.

Related Articles

About The Author

Martina
Martina

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

Leave a Reply

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.