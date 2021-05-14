Rumor: ‘AirPods 3’ to launch alongside ‘Apple Music HiFi’ on May 18

A highly suspect rumor claims Apple is set to unveil a revamped entry-level AirPods product on May 18, and a lossless Apple Music streaming tier could be in tow.
Without citing sources, YouTuber Luke Miani in a tweet on Thursday claims Apple’s third-generation AirPods will debut next Tuesday. In a statement to AppleTrack, he added that the earbuds could launch alongside a so-called “Apple Music HiFi” service. Both products will reportedly be announced in a press release.
Miani has no track record in predicting Apple releases, though his YouTube channel does cover the company and rumors surrounding future products. AppleTrack previously nailed AirPods Max’s launch date a day before the headphones were revealed.
Rumblings that Apple will soon debut a next-generation AirPods device, tentatively dubbed AirPods 3, have grown to a low din in recent weeks.
Industry analysts began to offer tidbits of information regarding the upcoming AirPods model nearly a year ago and parts leaks of the rumored device have been floating around the web since December. Images of supposedly leaked AirPods 3 chassis and charging case parts surfaced online in March and April, revealing a design that borrows heavily from Apple’s AirPods Pro.
As for the new Apple Music tier, a report earlier in May claimed a lossless streaming option would arrive within weeks. Targeting similar offerings from Spotify and Tidal, the high-fidelity Apple Music service is rumored to cost $9.99 per month.
