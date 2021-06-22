Home
Prime Day 2021 deals for Apple fans: best discounts knock up to 97% off
Prime Day 2021 deals for Apple fans: best discounts knock up to 97% off

22 junio, 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are officially live, with some of the year’s steepest savings on Apple hardware, smart home gadgets and accessories going on now. Save up to 97% instantly.

Prime Day deals are live and this year’s discounts include bonus savings on TVs, headphones, M1 hardware and more. Check out our roundup of the best discounts, with more deals added as they launch throughout the 48-hour shopping event.

Last updated: June 21 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern.

Apple hardware

Amazon and Apple resellers are discounting Apple hardware during the 2-day event. Here are some of the top promotions going on right now, with exclusive offers available in the AppleInsider Price Guide.

AirPods

  • Apple AirPods Pro: $189.99 ($60 off)

  • AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $149.99 ($50 off)

  • AirPods with Wired Charging Case: $119.99 ($40 off)

Apple Watch

  • Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS, Red Aluminum, Red Sport Band): $349.99 ($70 off)

  • Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, Cellular, Red Aluminum, Red Sport Band): $445 ($85 off)

M1 iPad Pro

  • M1 12.9″ iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi) Silver: $1,099 ($100 off)

iPad Air 4

  • 10.9″ iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi): $519.99 ($80 off)

iPad 8th Generation

  • 10.2″ iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi): $299 ($30 off)

Apple Pencil

  • Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $94 ($5 off)

  • Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $124.98 ($5 off)

M1 Macs

  • M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $599.99 ($100 off)

  • M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $779.99 ($120 off)

  • M1 MacBook Air (8GB, 256GB, 7-core GPU): $899 ($100 off)

  • M1 MacBook Air (8GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU): $1,099 ($150 off)

  • M1 MacBook Air (16GB, 512GB, 7-core GPU) Silver: $1,289* ($110 off)

  • M1 MacBook Air (16GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU) Space Gray: $1,349* ($100 off)

  • M1 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Space Gray: $1,099 ($200 off)

  • M1 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Silver: $1,089* ($210 off)


    • *Price with coupon code APINSIDER using this activation link.

27″ iMacs

  • 27″ iMac (3.1GHz Core i5, 8GB, 256GB, Radeon 5300): $1,399.99 ($400 off)

  • 27″ iMac (3.3GHz Core i5, 8GB, 512GB, Radeon 5300): $1,599.99 ($400 off)

Apple TV

  • Apple TV 4K (32GB) – 2021 model: $165 ($14 off)

  • Apple TV 4K (64GB) – 2021 model: $185 ($14 off)

  • Apple TV 4K (32GB) – 2017 model: $99 ($80 off) – Sold out


    • Price with promo code APINSIDER with this Adorama activation link.

Amazon products

Amazon gift card promo

  • Free $10 Amazon credit with $40 Amazon Gift Card or reloading $40 to your gift card balance: (Promo code: GCPRIME2021)


    • Limit 1 per Prime member.

Amazon devices

  • Fire TV Stick 4K: $24.99 (50% off)

  • Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system: From $83 (35% off)

  • Luna Controller: $48.99 (30% off)

  • Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $79.99 ($40 off)

Services

Amazon Music Unlimited with Kindle books

Amazon is discounting a variety of its services for the shopping event. Here are the highlights:

Smart home

Ecobee

  • ecobee SmartThermostat: $198 ($51 off)

  • ecobee Lite SmartThermostat: $144 ($15 off)

Headphones and iOS accessories

Apple iPhone cases from Totallee

Totallee cases

Sony headphones

  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $248 ($102 off)

Bose headphones

  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $229 ($170 off)

Blue Yeti Microphone

  • Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac: $99.99 ($30 off)

Cricut cutters

  • Cricut Explore Air 2 (Mint): $169 (32% off)

  • Cricut Maker (Champagne): $279 (30% off)

Home Theater

Epson Home Cinema projector with Prime Day text

Outfitting the home theater just got cheaper during Prime Day, with deals on TVs, streaming boxes and projectors.

Televisions

  • Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV: $119.99 ($80 off)

  • Sony A8H 55-inch BRAVIA OLED TV: $1,198 ($702 off)

  • Sony 77-inch Master Series BRAVIA OLED TV XBR-77A9G (2019 model): $2,999.99 ($1,500 off)

Epson

  • Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector: $499 ($100 off)

Battery packs

Omnicharge Omni 20 Battery Pack

Omnicharge’s flagship model is 20% off during Prime Day.

Omnicharge

  • Omni 20+ 20000mah Laptop Power Bank: $159.20 (20% off)

Gaming

HyperX

  • HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth: $129.99 ($70 off)

  • HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset: $119.99 ($40 off)

