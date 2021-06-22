Prime Day 2021 deals for Apple fans: best discounts knock up to 97% off

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are officially live, with some of the year’s steepest savings on Apple hardware, smart home gadgets and accessories going on now. Save up to 97% instantly.
Prime Day deals are live and this year’s discounts include bonus savings on TVs, headphones, M1 hardware and more. Check out our roundup of the best discounts, with more deals added as they launch throughout the 48-hour shopping event.
Last updated: June 21 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern.
Apple hardware
Contenido
- 1 Apple hardware
- 2 Amazon products
- 3 Services
- 4 Smart home
- 5 Headphones and iOS accessories
- 6 Home Theater
- 7 Battery packs
- 8 Gaming
Amazon and Apple resellers are discounting Apple hardware during the 2-day event. Here are some of the top promotions going on right now, with exclusive offers available in the AppleInsider Price Guide.
AirPods
Apple Watch
M1 iPad Pro
- M1 12.9″ iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi) Silver: $1,099 ($100 off)
iPad Air 4
- 10.9″ iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi): $519.99 ($80 off)
iPad 8th Generation
- 10.2″ iPad (32GB, Wi-Fi): $299 ($30 off)
Apple Pencil
M1 Macs
- M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $599.99 ($100 off)
- M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $779.99 ($120 off)
- M1 MacBook Air (8GB, 256GB, 7-core GPU): $899 ($100 off)
- M1 MacBook Air (8GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU): $1,099 ($150 off)
- M1 MacBook Air (16GB, 512GB, 7-core GPU) Silver: $1,289* ($110 off)
- M1 MacBook Air (16GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU) Space Gray: $1,349* ($100 off)
- M1 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Space Gray: $1,099 ($200 off)
- M1 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Silver: $1,089* ($210 off)
*Price with coupon code APINSIDER using this activation link.
27″ iMacs
Apple TV
- Apple TV 4K (32GB) – 2021 model: $165 ($14 off)
- Apple TV 4K (64GB) – 2021 model: $185 ($14 off)
Apple TV 4K (32GB) – 2017 model: $99 ($80 off)– Sold out
Price with promo code APINSIDER with this Adorama activation link.
Amazon products
Amazon gift card promo
- Free $10 Amazon credit with $40 Amazon Gift Card or reloading $40 to your gift card balance: (Promo code: GCPRIME2021)
Limit 1 per Prime member.
Amazon devices
Services
Amazon is discounting a variety of its services for the shopping event. Here are the highlights:
Smart home
Ecobee
Headphones and iOS accessories
Totallee cases
Sony headphones
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $248 ($102 off)
Bose headphones
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $229 ($170 off)
Blue Yeti Microphone
- Blue Yeti USB Mic for Recording & Streaming on PC and Mac: $99.99 ($30 off)
Cricut cutters
Home Theater
Outfitting the home theater just got cheaper during Prime Day, with deals on TVs, streaming boxes and projectors.
Televisions
Epson
- Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector: $499 ($100 off)
Battery packs
Omnicharge’s flagship model is 20% off during Prime Day.
Omnicharge
- Omni 20+ 20000mah Laptop Power Bank: $159.20 (20% off)
Gaming
HyperX