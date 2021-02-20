Portland Apple Store ready to reopen after nearly nine months

Apple Pioneer Place in Portland, Oregon will reopen this coming Monday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m., according to message posted by Apple. It’ll be the first time the store is open to customers in 267 days.

Apple Store openings and closures have become routine due to health conditions over the past year, but Apple Pioneer Place is a special case. The store has been open just three days total since COVID-19 gripped the US, fewer than any other location.

A litany of unfortunate events and coincidental timing kept the store closed during large portions of 2019, 2020, and 2021 so far. Even as other retailers struggle, Apple has continued to pour significant resources into the flagship store over the past few years, an indicator of the company’s dedication to remaining in downtown Portland. While closed to customers, the store has been continuously updated and used for operations behind the scenes.

Most recently, extensive repairs have been underway on the facade, which was badly damaged last May. The damages required Apple to completely rebuild a significant portion of the costly storefront. Last month, the famous George Floyd mural surrounding the store was removed and donated.

Let’s take a look at the recent history of Apple Pioneer Place:

March 24, 2019: Apple Pioneer Places temporarily closes for a major renovation project.

May 31, 2019: The store reopens with a new design that includes indoor trees, a Forum, and Video Wall.

March 14, 2020: All Apple Stores outside of Greater China close due to COVID-19.

May 27, 2020: Apple Pioneer Place reopens for Storefront service and sales.

May 29, 2020: The store is looted and heavily vandalized during a night of violence in Portland.

May 30, 2020: One day before the store’s renovation anniversary, it sits closed and destroyed.

June 1, 2020: A community mural recognizing the death of George Floyd is painted on a temporary wall around the store.

December 23, 2020: Apple promises to donate the mural, which became an icon in downtown Portland.

January 22, 2021: Don’t Shoot PDX accepts the mural and panels are later removed for preservation.

January 27, 2021: Restoration of Apple’s storefront begins.

February 22, 2021: Apple Pioneer Place reopens for the first time in 267 days.

Apple’s other stores in Oregon have reopened for in-store shopping, but you’ll need to reserve an appointment to Shop with a Specialist before visiting. COVID-19 safety precautions are still in effect at all locations.

