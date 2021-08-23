One-year Apple TV+ subscription offered to T-Mobile subscribers

T-Mobile is providing its subscribers with a one-year subscription to Apple TV for free, with all existing and new customers standing to benefit from August 25.
Announced on Monday, the promotion offers 12 months of Apple TV+ to its customers, at no charge. Starting from August 25, subscribers are able to claim the deal from T-Mobile, and use it to watch shows such as “Ted Lasso” and “Mythic Quest.”
“T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of Services. “Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer.”
The offer is available to all existing and new T-Mobile customers on its Magenta and Magenta Max plans, along with small T-Mobile for Business, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, and Magenta 55+ customers. The promotion is also available for users of Sprint on the Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium plans.
Rather than being an introductory offer, the 12 months free will also be provided to those who are currently subscribed to Apple TV+, or had previously done so but let the subscription lapse.
Customers on applicable plans wanting to take up the offer have to log into T-Mobile’s promotions website and use the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to receive the free year, on or after August 25.
Apple previously provided an offer of 12 months of free Apple TV+ access with purchases of select Apple hardware. In June, Apple cut the free period down to three months.