New Zealand COVID-19 Apple/Google contact tracing app launches Dec. 10

The New Zealand Ministry of Health is set to launch an official government app for coronavirus contact tracing, using the technology developed by Apple and Google.
Following many other countries, including Belgium and the UK, health authorities in New Zealand are about to launch their Apple/Google-based exposure notification app.
According to the ZDNet, officials within the country’s Ministry of Health have said the app will be released on Thursday, December 10. Its source code will also be made public on Friday, December 11.
“Kiwis deserve a summer break more than ever this year but we cannot take our eye off the ball,” Chris Hipkins, minister for COVID-19 Response, told ZDNet. “The prospect of another outbreak should serve as a rock under our beach towels. That’s no bad thing.”