New ‘Behind the Mac’ ad throws spotlight on Canadian artists

Apple on Monday released a new addition to its running “Behind the Mac” ad campaign, with the latest spot focusing on Canadian artists who use Mac across a variety of disciplines.
Posted to Apple Canada’s official YouTube channel, “Made in Canada” is a short 30-second commercial that spotlights both fixtures in Canada’s artistic community and up-and-coming creators.
As noted by Elle, the ad features video clips and still images of successful acts and personalities like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, director and actor Karena Evans, and Grammy winner Willo Perron. A-Trak, Daniel Caesar, Charlotte Cardin, The Halluci Nation, High Klassified, Kaytranada, The Kid LAROI, Haviah Mighty, Orville Peck, Jessie Reyez, Curtis Waters and Chiara Young are also featured.
The commercial opens with a quote from Maestro Fresh Wes and is set to “Hot” by Freq Motif & Just John.
“Behind the Mac, Canadians are making a major impact on global music culture through their creativity. And doing it on a Mac,” the video’s description reads.
Apple’s Behind the Mac debuted in 2018 and has since become one of the tech giant’s most popular ongoing campaigns. Ad spots typically highlight Mac’s use by celebrities and well-known industry professionals. Apple hardware — routinely some ilk of MacBook — is usually seen playing a role in the creative process, though some images focus solely on creators’ artwork.