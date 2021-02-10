Mophie new charger powers your iPhone, AirPods, & Apple Watch

Mophie has debuted its latest charging solution that is capable of powering up to three devices simultaneously via two Qi charging pads and an additional USB output.
The Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ has three outputs integrated into a compact design. There are dual wireless charging spots for users to take advantage of.
The vertical charging location is ideal for your iPhone. The horizontal pad is well-suited for a set of AirPods or another smartphone.
A USB-A output is located on the rear to supply power to any other accessories you have or to an Apple Watch that can mount on the included Apple Watch charging puck clip.
The top of the pad is covered in a svelte fabric while the base is plastic with a soft-touch finish. Users can expect up to 15W of power from the vertical Qi charging stand (up to 7.5W on iPhones), 10W from the horizontal pad, and 5W from the USB-A port.
Mophie’s new Wireless Charging Stand+ is available now direct from Mophie for $79 retail. AppleInsider readers can claim 20% off by using promo code INSIDER20 at checkout.