Major news outlets claim iOS 14.5 will ship on Monday

Reports from multiple major publications claim Apple will be releasing its update to iOS 14.5 on Monday, potentially alongside its other operating system updates.
Following its “Spring Loaded” special event, Apple advised it would release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to the public in the last week of April, but stopped short of stating exactly when it would drop. In separate reports from the Financial Times and the New York Times, it seems that it will become available to download on Monday.
The Financial Times story about German groups filing antitrust complaints against Apple over App Tracking Transparency states “Apple is expected to roll out iOS 14.5 later on Monday.” Meanwhile, a report from the New York Times about ATT says “On Monday, Apple plans to release iOS 14.5.”
While the claims from publications about an Apple release are all but a guarantee that it will occur, the fact that these are major outlets strongly suggest the release really is set for Monday.
Apple issued Release Candidate builds of iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4 on April 20.
The update is expected to include many new important features, such as being able to use an Apple Watch as a secondary authentication point for Face ID unlocks, the introduction of App Tracking Transparency, and support for AirTags and third-party item tracking in Find My.
