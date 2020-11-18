MagSafe Duo charger really costs $180, not $129

Apple’s MagSafe Duo wireless charger is listed on its website as coming soon at a cost of $129. That price doesn’t include a power adapter, and Apple has been recommending its 20W one, adding $19 to the price for a total of $148.

That’s already pricy, but a quiet update to the product information reveals that, if you want it to charge at its fastest speed, it will cost even more …

Recommended: -20W USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately) for faster wireless charging up to 11W

-27W or higher USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately) for faster wireless charging up to 14W

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman spotted the change.

Wow, Apple has just updated the MagSafe Duo page. The $129 charger only gets you 11 watts for charging with a 20 watt brick, or 14 watts with a 27 watt brick. That compares to 15 watts you get with the solo MagSafe charger. To make things more interesting, Apple doesn’t even sell a 27 watt charger. They sell a 30 watt, another $50. So altogether, this MagSafe Duo is a $180 charger. Probably the most expensive two device charger on the market — and you don’t even get full 15 watt fast charging. I was really looking forward to the MagSafe Duo but given the inferior charging speeds, likely inability to perform well with existing chargers, compounded by lack of charger in the box, it’s just not worth it. Looking forward to the Belkin 3 device charger instead.

The Belkin charger he referenced is the Boost Charge Pro, launching ‘this winter.’ This will be priced at $149.99, offers charging at 15W – and the Q&A section reveals that it comes with a 40W power brick.

This ultra-convenient 3-in-1 wireless charging stand delivers the fastest possible charge, up to 15W to your iPhone 12. Leveraging MagSafe technology, just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure connection. Charge your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods.

Personally, I’m a fan of upright charging stands over lay-flat pads, so the Belkin option is also more convenient and – to my eyes – more stylish. Belkin already offers a similar 2-in-1 charging stand for an iPhone and Apple Watch, but without MagSafe.

Reviews of the MagSafe Duo say that it’s a convenient but expensive way to charge your devices – and it seems the reality is it’s even more expensive than it first appeared.

