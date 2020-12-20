Mac app bundle: get Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, plus 10 other apps for $42

If you want to run Windows on your Intel-based Mac, there’s still time to take advantage of this Cyber Monday leftover bundle of 12 Mac apps worth over $1,266, including one year of Parallels Desktop Pro. Snap up the Mac app bundle for just $42 with coupon.
Parallels Desktop Pro is the bundle’s marquee attraction. The well-known tool lets you run Windows applications on your Intel-based Mac, without needing to use Boot Camp or having to acquire a separate and dedicated Windows-based computer. Given that Parallels Desktop Pro is usually $99.99, that alone makes this an astonishing deal before you take into account what else is in it. Please note: The bundle includes a 1-year license that automatically renews, but users can cancel anytime.
Another well-known Mac app in the collection is Luminar 4, a $79.99 photo editor that takes advantage of artificial intelligence to improve your photographs. The software assistance will help make your edits go faster, as it handles tasks such as sky replacement, enhancing portraits, and inserting sunrays into landscapes, among others.
Other highlights on the list include Goose VPN, language learning from uTalk, the duplicate-deletion tool Gemini 2, logo creation app Art Text 4, and calendar management app BusyCal 3.
The deal ends on Monday, Dec. 21, so be sure to act fast. This thousand-dollar pile can be bought for just $42 when you use the link and promo code APPLEINSIDER40 at checkout.
The bundle contains the following apps:
- Parallels Desktop Pro ($99.99 value, 1-year license): Run thousands of Windows programs on your Mac
- Luminar 4 Photo Editor ($79.99 value): Use the power of AI to streamline your editing workflow & create perfect photos with a single click
- PDFpenPro 12 ($129.95 value): Add text & signatures, make corrections, OCR scanned docs and more, just like PDFpen
- Goose VPN ($499 value): Unlimited devices, encrypted data, secure connection
- BusyCal 3 ($49.99 value): Take full control of your tasks with this calendar’s time-saving tools
- Screen Recorder 2021 ($39.95 value): Record video instruction and tutorials
- uTalk Language Learning App ($84 value): Choose two from 140+ languages to learn from any device, any time you want
- Mindmaster ($129 value): Choose the best structure, style, theme, & colors to express your ideas
- Gemini 2 ($39.90 value): Locate & remove duplicate files tucked away in your storage
- Dropzone 4 Pro ($35 value): Open applications, move & copy files faster than ever before
- ForkLift 3 ($49.95 value): Split panes horizontally or vertically, or use a single pane
- Art Text 4 ($29.99 value): Create professional logos & graphics without technical design experience
