Lockdown thriller ‘Charon’ shot entirely on iPhone 8 Plus

Writer/director Jennifer Zhang’s new movie was made on an iPhone and is now heading to Cannes.
Prolific writer/director Jennifer Zhang’s new film “Charon” is now being shown to distributors at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Shot exclusively on Zhang’s iPhone 8 Plus, set entirely in her own home, and with no budget at all, it is reportedly a compelling thriller.
As spotted by iMore, the film was borne of Zhang’s frustration of being stuck in lockdown with all her film work curtailed. Entirely created by her — writing, directing, shooting and editing — the thriller has subsequently won Best Feature at the 2021 International Mobile Film Festival.
According to Deadline, “Charon” concerns a hacker who is already under house arrest when lockdown starts. Trapped in her home, her sole contact comes from video calls with her boyfriend — who starts making dark and disturbing demands.
“Shooting in isolation for days and days, I noticed that what I was capturing was really uncomfortable, manic, and a lot of times unflattering,” Zhang told Deadline, “which actually motivated me to keep going because it was so unexpectedly honest.”
“Even though Charon is a strange fiction,” she continued, “I started seeing it as a real-time reflection of how I was struggling, and how a lot of people out there must have been struggling in quarantine.”
“I think that’s why it’s resonating with people: because there’s a relatable emotional truth that runs through it, despite the premise being somewhat bizarre,” said Zhang.
As yet there is no confirmed theatrical or streaming release date for “Charon.” However, it has been bought by Avatar Entertainment, which is now seeking international distributors at the Cannes Film Festival.
Keep up with everything Apple in the weekly AppleInsider Podcast — and get a fast news update from AppleInsider Daily. Just say, “Hey, Siri,” to your HomePod mini and ask for these podcasts, and our latest HomeKit Insider episode too.
If you want an ad-free main AppleInsider Podcast experience, you can support the AppleInsider podcast by subscribing for $5 per month through Apple’s Podcasts app, or via Patreon if you prefer any other podcast player.