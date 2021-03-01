Kuo: iPhone 13 series to feature smaller notch, 120Hz display, larger batteries, more

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor note today that focuses on what to expect not only from this year’s iPhone 13, but also from the iPhone lineup in 2022 and 2023. Kuo predicts that the iPhone 13 will be “the same as the iPhone 12 series” with four different models and the same screen sizes.

In the investor note obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo writes that all 2021 iPhone models will include a Lightning connector, ruling out the possibility of USB-C or a port-less design completely, at least in 2021. Kuo specifically writes that the iPhone 13 will be available in “four models and the same screen sizes.” This is the strongest evidence yet that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini design will stick around for another year.

The analyst also corroborates that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max display will use more power-efficient LTPO technology and add 120Hz support, similar to the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro. The iPhone 13 will also include a “reduced notch area” as one of the “main hardware specification changes.”

The camera will feature serval changes with the iPhone 13 lineup. Kuo writes that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera, going from 5P (f/2.4) and fixed focus (FF) to 6P (f/1.8) and autofocus (AF).

What about Touch ID? Kuo says that he’s not quite sure about this just yet, but it doesn’t sound like it’s happening:

The market expects the iPhone to abandon Lightning in favor of USB-C and equip the power button with the Touch ID sensor, but our latest survey indicates that there is no visibility on the current schedule for the iPhone to adopt these two new specifications. We believe that the iPhone will significantly improve the user experience if it adopts the power button with the Touch ID sensor. However, currently, there is no visibility on the timing of adopting this new specification.

Other tidbits on the iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 will include a larger battery capacity compared to iPhone 12, making the devices heavier.

Internally, Apple is adopting new space-saving designs such as integrating the SIM card slot with the mainboard, reducing the front optical modules’ thickness, and more.

LiDAR still only available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Qualcomm’s 5G modem upgraded to the 5nm X60M (vs the iPhone 12’s X55M made by 7nm).

You can keep up with all of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 rumors in our full guide right here.

