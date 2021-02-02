Joint Apple Card accounts, global 5G dual-SIM support found in iOS 14.5 [u]

Apple may be planning to introduce joint Apple Card account functionality and dual-SIM 5G support in iOS 14.5, among other new additions and features.
The company seeded the first developer beta build of iOS 14.5 earlier on Monday. A handful of new features have been discovered in the beta, including one that will make masked Face ID unlocks faster with a paired Apple Watch.
As first spotted by Rene Ritchie, the final version of iOS 14.5 could also introduce global support for 5G cellular networks in dual-SIM mode on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
iOS 14.5 developer beta:
Unlock iPhone with Face ID + Apple Watch if you’re wearing a mask. Haptic notification + ability to re-lock
App Tracking controls
Hey, Siri, call emergency!
Latest Xbox/PS controller support
5G global dual-SIM support
— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 1, 2021
Additionally, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered code strings that suggest multi-user Apple Card support may arrive in iOS 14.5, too. Those code strings suggest that users can share an Apple Card with another person as a joint owner, which would include shared responsibility for account activity.
Other features discovered in the first betas include support for both PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, Apple Fitness+ streaming over AirPlay 2 and a new horizontal boot-up orientation for iPads in iPadOS 14.5. As Apple announced earlier in 2021, its privacy-focused App Tracking Transparency feature is also included.
Registered Apple developers can get the new beta from the Apple Developer Center. Public betas are typically made available within a few days.