Jamie Bell joins cast of Apple TV+ exclusive ‘Shining Girls’

Actor Jamie Bell, a BAFTA Award-winner known for his work on “Rocketman” and “Billy Elliot,” has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ original series “Shining Girls,” according to a report Monday.
Bell will join Elisabeth Moss (“The West Wing,” “Mad Men”) and Wagner Moura (“Narcos”) in the series adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel, reports Variety.
Described as a metaphysical thriller, “Shining Girls” follows a Depression-era drifter who discovers a key to a house that unlocks to different eras in Chicago’s history. In order to travel through the portal, however, he must murder women burning with potential.
Moss will star as Kirby, a reporter who survived an assault by the primary antagonist in the 1980s, and is now hunting him down. Moura will play Dan, a journalist breaking news of the copycat attacks. Bell is set to co-star as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby, the report says.
“Shining Girls” arrives on Apple TV+ as part of a first-look deal the tech giant scored with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions.
Showrunner Silka Luisa is adapting Beukes’ novel for television and will serve as an executive producer alongside DiCaprio, Moss, and Jennifer Davidson.
Apple has yet to announce an expected release date for the series.