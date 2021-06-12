‘iPad mini 6’ renders show off slim bezels & lack of home button

For some time, Apple’s next iPad mini has been rumored to see a major redesign, and one prominent leaker has created a set of renders based on alleged schematics and images of the device.
The so-called “iPad mini 6” will be overhauled to bring its design more in line with Apple’s other square-edged tablets. On Friday, FrontPageTech published renders of what the next mini Apple tablet could look like.
According to leaked information obtained by Jon Prosser and the FrontPageTech team, the iPad mini won’t have a Home button. The footprint, however, will remain basically the same as the previous iPad mini 5. Prosser says there’s only a 3mm difference between the two.
The iPad mini 5 still has a Touch ID sensor, which has been moved to the power button. The speakers on the device have also been vastly improved, with one source telling Prosser that they sound “crazy nice.” Apple has ditched the Lightning connector in favor of a USB-C port. Reportedly, the “iPad mini 6” will come in silver, black, and gold.
Prosser also posits that recent rumors of an “Apple Pencil 3” could actually refer to a smaller Apple Pencil model meant for the iPad mini. That appears to just be speculation, however.
Earlier in June, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on a new iPad mini with slimmer display bezels and a home button-less design. That report indicated that the iPad mini could debut alongside a thinner education-focused iPad as early as 2021.
Additionally, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has forecast the 2021 launch of a home button-less iPad mini. Kuo predicts that the smaller tablet will have a display between 8.5 inches and 9 inches on the diagonal. Those specifications were also echoed in supply chain rumors back in January.
