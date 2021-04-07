iOS 14 adoption surpasses 90% according to Mixpanel

Apple announced in December 2020 that 81% of iPhones introduced in the last four years were already running iOS 14, which is the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system. Now the analyst company Mixpanel says that iOS 14 adoption among iPhone and iPad users has already surpassed 90%.

According to recent data from Mixpanel, 90.45% of iOS users have already installed the latest version of the operating system. This is an impressive mark considering that iOS 14 was released in September last year, less than seven months ago. There are only 5.07% of users running iOS 13, while 4.48% of users are still running iOS 12 or older versions.

Apple is yet to confirm these numbers, but the results don’t come as a surprise. According to the Apple Developer website, 80% of all iOS devices were already running iOS 14 by February 24, 2021. Once again, Apple stands out by being able to deliver the latest system updates to the vast majority of its users, something that the competition still struggles to do.

Back in September, initial adoption of iOS 14 quickly surpassed iOS 13’s numbers during the same period as users were excited to get the new features. iOS 14 introduced home screen widgets, Picture-in-Picture for iPhone users, App Library, compact UI for calls and Siri, new iMessage features, built-in translator, Spatial Audio for AirPods, and more.

Right now, Apple is working on iOS 14.5 — which is currently available to developers and public beta users. Although the release date is still uncertain, Apple says that the update will be available to everyone sometime this spring.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: