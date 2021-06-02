Ikea’s Symfonisk picture frame speaker to support AirPlay 2

Ikea inadvertently confirmed the existence of a rumored Symfonisk picture frame-cum-speaker on Tuesday, and in doing so revealed that the upcoming device will support Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol.
In a listing on its U.S. website, Ikea describes the Symfonisk as a “WiFi speaker and a picture frame in one makes the sound blend into the home.”
Like other Symfonisk products, the picture frame was created in collaboration with Sonos and features AirPlay 2 integration. The technology enables Apple ecosystem users to stream audio to multiple rooms and control the device via HomeKit and the Home app. Ikea notes users can buy two frames to make a stereo pair.
The device measures 22 inches high, 16 inches wide, and 2 inches deep, and includes a printed mesh covering that can be interchanged with other designs. As noted by The Verge, which spotted the listing earlier today, it appears that users will not be able to mount their own art on the Symfonisk as it would likely hinder sound transmission.
Ikea’s website currently shows black and white color options, both of which are priced at $199.99. The new Symfonisk is not available for sale online or in stores, though its listing today suggests an official launch is in the offing.