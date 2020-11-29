The partnership started with an Apple TV+ x Peanuts original last year with Snoopy in Space and now to the frustration of many fans, the beloved Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials are exclusive to Apple TV+ this year (now PBS too). However, the good news is they’ll remain free to access. Read on for when and how to watch Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials.

Update 11/18: After a petition to put the Peanuts holiday specials back on broadcast TV saw over 250,000 signatures, Apple has announced “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be aired on PBS and PBS Kids on November 22 at 7:30 PM. PBS will screen “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on December 13 at 7:30 PM. Read up on all the details here.

Less than two weeks after revealing the news that the Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials wouldn’t be airing this year on major networks as they have for the last five decades, a petition sprung up to bring the content back to broadcast TV. At the time of writing, over 200,000 have signed it. However, a change in the short-term isn’t likely, so let’s look at how to watch Peanuts Charlie Brown favorites this season.

If you feel like going through Apple TV is a hassle or want to watch beyond just the limited dates, the full Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday special DVD set may be a good option.

Where to watch Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials

When to watch Peanuts Charlie Brown specials

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown available free from October 30 — November 1

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving available free from November 25 — 27 (available from Nov. 18 for Apple TV+ subscribers) Also airing on PBS and PBS Kids on November 22 at 7:30 PM ET

A Charlie Brown Christmas available free from December 11 — 13 (available from December 4 for Apple TV+ subscribers) Also airing on PBS on December 13 at 7:30 PM ET



How to watch Peanuts Charlie Brown holiday specials

How to try Apple TV+ for free

If you’re considering an Apple TV+ subscription for extended Peanuts access, keep in mind you can get a free 7-day trial when signing up for the first time. Also, if you’ve purchased a new Apple device you may be eligible for a free year of Apple TV+.

You can sign up through on the Apple TV app on any Apple device along with many TVs that now include the app from company’s like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.

For more on everything available on Apple TV+ check out our full guide and the Apple One bundle is now available that includes Apple TV+:

