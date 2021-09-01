‘Grain’ app brings advanced color adjustments to your videos on iOS

Whether you’re a professional or amateur video maker, there are great apps available in the App Store to help you shoot, edit, and share videos. Now the new “Grain” app, which has just been released for iPhone and iPad users, brings advanced color adjustments to your videos — all directly from your iOS device.

Grain is an app primarily focused on professionals, but that doesn’t mean that other users will have a hard time using it. With a user-friendly interface, the app offers multiple adjustments for enhancing videos, including sliders for adjusting color temperature, tint, brightness, shadows, vibrance, and contrast.

For those who are really serious about their videos, Grain offers curve adjustment and even color wheels. The app also comes with built-in effects for adding grain, distortion, blur, and light leaks that will take your videos to the next level.

It’s color grading at your fingertips. Powerful enough for the pros, but approachable for the rest of us. Fun, easy, yet manual for precise controls. Your new color playground. Now available for iPad and iPhone.

Another great thing about Grain is that users can focus on creating their presets even before choosing a video to edit. Pressets (or “Looks” as they’re called by the app) can be saved so that you don’t have to repeat the adjustments for each individual video, which makes the whole editing process much simpler.

You can check out the video below showing how the Grain app works:

Grain can now be downloaded on the iOS App Store, and is compatible with iPhone and iPad. Although the app is free to try, it requires a subscription to unlock more content — or an in-app purchase with a lifetime license that costs $69.99.

