Free AirPods offer incentivizes youth vaccinations in Washington, DC

In a bid to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, Washington, D.C., is giving free AirPods to children and students who receive their first shot at an eligible giveaway site.
Announced by to Mayor Muriel Bowser in a tweet on Saturday, the initiative is applicable to youth between 12 to 17 years old, as well as students 18 to 21 years old who are seeking a high school diploma, reports The Hill.
Students with proof of enrollment can nab AirPods or a $51 gift card, the latter of which is also available to parents and guardians on a per-child basis. AirPods units are available while supplies last.
In addition to the AirPods or gift card, youth receiving their first shot will be entered into a larger drawing to win a $25,000 scholarship or an iPad with headphones.
The AirPods incentive is the latest development in Bowser’s Take the Shot DC initiative. Since June, the city has been pushing vaccinations through a series of drawings and prize giveaways that have included multiple cars, money for groceries, Metro passes, Visa gift cards and more.
About 70 percent of the District’s residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Additional protection is needed, however, as COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in the city. As noted in the report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Washington’s new cases at 128 last Friday, a significant increase from single-digit numbers in June.
A number of other states have incentivized vaccinations, with some offering free vacations, firearms and cash for shots.