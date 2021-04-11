Flash deal: 50% off H&R Block tax software for Mac, Windows

With the federal tax deadline extended to May 17, readers still needing to do taxes can snap up B&H Photo’s 24-hour H&R Block Deal Zone for a fraction of the retail cost. Save 50% today only on Mac and Windows versions.
H&R Block tax software deals
The B&H Deal Zone knocks half off the H&R Block 2020 Deluxe + State tax software in digital format. Normally retailing for $44.95, today only the tax software is marked down to $22.49.
B&H’s Deal Zone runs through 11:59 p.m. Eastern, or while supplies last.
Even more discounts
AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running additional exclusive deals on Apple devices that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on AppleCare, peripherals and more. Here’s a sampling of the offers: