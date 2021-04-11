Home
Flash deal: 50% off H&R Block tax software for Mac, Windows
11 abril, 2021

With the federal tax deadline extended to May 17, readers still needing to do taxes can snap up B&H Photo’s 24-hour H&R Block Deal Zone for a fraction of the retail cost. Save 50% today only on Mac and Windows versions.

H&R Block tax software deals

The B&H Deal Zone knocks half off the H&R Block 2020 Deluxe + State tax software in digital format. Normally retailing for $44.95, today only the tax software is marked down to $22.49.

B&H’s Deal Zone runs through 11:59 p.m. Eastern, or while supplies last.

