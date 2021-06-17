Facebook to launch its own podcast platform next week

It was reported back in April that Facebook is working on its own podcast platform that is expected to be introduced within the social network. Now the company has finally confirmed that podcasts are indeed coming to Facebook next week, on Tuesday.

As seen by The Verge, Facebook has been sending emails to podcast creators about a new podcast page that will go live on June 22. The email says that users will be able to listen to podcasts directly on Facebook pages and also in a new “Podcasts” tab, which is not yet available.

As with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms, anyone can set up an RSS feed to add a podcast to Facebook. Once the podcast is approved, new episodes will be shown there automatically.

Starting June 22, 2021, Facebook will be the place where people can enjoy, discuss and share the podcasts they love with each other. To help them find your work, we can add a new tab to your Page that will feature your podcasts. By adding your podcasts to your Page, people will be able to listen to every episode directly on Facebook. There’s no need to upload or link to anything. Your Page will be updated with your latest episodes as they become available. You can also unpublish or remove your podcast at any time.

Interestingly, the terms of service for Facebook’s podcast platform ensure that the company has the rights to make “derivative works” with the content. There are no details on what exactly that means, but it’s something to keep in mind before you submit a podcast to Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Facebook will also provide a feature called “Clips” to help creators promote their podcasts with short clips of an episode that can be shared anywhere on the social network.

Big tech companies have become increasingly interested in podcasts, as this format has become even more popular in recent years. Earlier today, Apple launched paid subscriptions on its Podcasts app, as the company believes this will drive the creation of even more original content.

