Everything we know—and don’t know—about AppleTV+ — Quartz

It was only a matter of time.
Apple made its not-so-secret television ambitions transparent earlier this year when it announced Apple TV+, a streaming service that would feature all original content. It’s a big deal when any major global corporation gets into the streaming game—Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal are all about to—but an even bigger deal when that corporation’s ecosystem already boasts over 1 billion customers.
As the Nov. 1 launch date for Apple TV+ approaches, here’s what we know: It will cost $4.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial). It will launch with eight original TV series and one nonfiction documentary, and more content will be added each month. It won’t have ads. You can share your account with up to six family members. You’ll be able to download content and watch it offline. And if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV, you’ll get an Apple TV+ subscription for free for a year.