Home
Everything we know—and don’t know—about AppleTV+ — Quartz
Apple TV

Everything we know—and don’t know—about AppleTV+ — Quartz

2 agosto, 2021

It was only a matter of time.

Apple made its not-so-secret television ambitions transparent earlier this year when it announced Apple TV+, a streaming service that would feature all original content. It’s a big deal when any major global corporation gets into the streaming game—Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal are all about to—but an even bigger deal when that corporation’s ecosystem already boasts over 1 billion customers.

As the Nov. 1 launch date for Apple TV+ approaches, here’s what we know: It will cost $4.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial). It will launch with eight original TV series and one nonfiction documentary, and more content will be added each month. It won’t have ads. You can share your account with up to six family members. You’ll be able to download content and watch it offline. And if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV, you’ll get an Apple TV+ subscription for free for a year.

Related Articles

About The Author

Martina
Martina

Hola soy Martina, de Valencia, a parte de ser una madre de dos hijos preciosos, me encanta la informática. soy cómo diría mi marido, una freak de apple. Asi que aqui me tienes escribiendo para este increible blog sobre las mejores noticias de apple. Mi pasión? El iPhone!

Leave a Reply

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.