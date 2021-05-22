Epic vs Apple continues and Lossless launches — This Week in Apple

The third week of testimony in the Apple and Epic trial dominated this week, but other major events surfaced, including the launch of Apple Music Lossless and Spatial audio, potential new Beats Studio Pro, and rumors of a redesign for the Apple Watch Series 7.
Keeping up with Apple
Each week, AppleInsider publishes dozens of news articles about Apple, its products, rumors, and connected third parties. Our series “This Week in Apple” compiles together the main beats from the last seven days into a single video, so you can catch up on anything important you might have missed.
Along with the big stories of the week, each episode also includes insight and analysis on the events. Source links are also provided in YouTube’s video notes and further down the page if you want to explore each topic in more depth.
Week 3, Lossless audio, and flat-edged Apple Watch
It’s the third week of Apple’s continuing fight in the courtroom with Epic Games over the future of iOS and the Apple Store, and Apple’s executives spent quite some time on the stand. Early in the week, Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi spoke about the App Store and Mac security.
Apple CEO Tim Cook himself took to the stand on Friday, offering information on the company’s values as well as how Apple fits in the mobile industry landscape. It was also revealed that WWDC costs Apple some $50 million per year, and that a new developer center is being created at Apple Park.
Away from the court room, Apple was said to be working on a new form factor of the Beats Studio Pro, while the Apple Watch Series 7 could have flat edges and a green color option. There’s also talk about Google Nest working with HomeKit via Matter support, and the grand launch of Apple Music Lossless.
Epic vs Apple
Apple Music Spatial and Lossless
Other Stories
