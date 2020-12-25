Developers report Apple is already charging lower commission on App Store sales

We reported yesterday that eligible developers were notified by Apple about the App Store Small Business Program going live imminently. According to some developers, Apple is already charging a lower commission on App Store sales.

The App Store Small Business Program was announced last month as a promise to reduce the App Store commission rate from 30% to 15%. This percentage is charged to developers for each sale made through the App Store or in-app purchase.

Developers who earn up to $1 million a year from the App Store are eligible for this new program, while major developers will keep paying Apple a 30% commission. As developers told 9to5Mac, they are already seeing the changes in revenue reports on App Store Connect. The change was expected to go live on January 1, 2021.

Developer Aditya Rajveer from Marvis App has noticed that he’s now being paid $5.09 for an app that costs $5.99 — which is now in accordance with the lower 15% commission. David Hodge also shared today with us a similar report, so it seems Apple has decided to roll out the new lower App Store commission a few days ahead of schedule.

The change in rate of proceeds to 15% seems to be active already. I’m seeing proceeds of $5.09 for $5.99 in the United States. Thank you, Apple. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5VurdAOFNO — Aditya Rajveer (@AdityaRajveer) December 24, 2020

If you’re a developer, check out the Apple Developer website for more information about the App Store Small Business Program.

