Deals: 512GB M1 MacBook Air gets exclusive $165 discount, AppleCare $40 off

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, Apple’s current MacBook Air with the 8-core M1 GPU and a 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,085, reflecting a $164 discount off MSRP. AppleCare is also $40 off with this exclusive deal.
Back-to-school MacBook Air deal
The $164 discount* is in the form of a $100 instant rebate stacked with promo code APINSIDER, which knocks another $64 off the loaded M1 MacBook Air. AppleCare is also $40 off with the same code, bringing the cost of the extended protection plan down to $159.
To activate the exclusive savings, you must shop through this special pricing link and apply the APINSIDER coupon code in the same browsing session. Detailed step-by-step activation instructions can be found below.
If you’re looking for the best MacBook Air deals on another set of specs or finish, every other model is discounted with the APINSIDER code as well. To view the exclusive prices and see how the deals stack up against other competitors, visit the AppleInsider M1 MacBook Air Price Guide.
|Configurations
|Discount
|M1, 8GB, 256GB, 7-core GPU Space Gray
|
$999.00
|
$915.00
|
$899.00
|
$899.00
|
$899.99
|
$948.00
|
$994.00
|$100.00
|M1, 8GB, 512GB, 7-core GPU Gold
|
$1,199.00
|
$1,149.00
|
n/a
|
$1,149.00
|
n/a
|
$1,132.00
|
n/a
|$67.00
|M1, 16GB, 512GB, 7-core GPU Silver
|
$1,399.00
|
$1,289.00
|
n/a
|
$1,399.00
|
n/a
|
$1,321.00
|
n/a
|$110.00
|M1, 16GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU Space Gray
|
$1,449.00
|
$1,349.00
|
n/a
|
$1,449.00
|
n/a
|
$1,376.00
|
n/a
|$100.00
|M1, 16GB, 1TB, 8-core GPU Space Gray
|
$1,649.00
|
$1,599.00
|
n/a
|
$1,649.00
|
n/a
|
$1,557.00
|
n/a
|$92.00
Additional deals on Apple hardware
AppleInsider has teamed up with Apple Authorized Resellers on additional exclusive deals that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on software, peripherals and more.