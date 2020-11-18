Deal: Apple AirPods Pro return to record low $189 price, quantities limited
18 noviembre, 2020
Time is running out to pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $189.99, a discount of $60 off MSRP. Quantities are limited for this Black Friday deal and the offer may sell out at any time.
Early Black Friday AirPods Pro deal
Matching the absolute lowest price we’ve seen on AirPods Pro, Amazon-owned Woot’s flash sale offers holiday shoppers $60 in savings, bringing the price down to $189.99 — a full $10 cheaper than Amazon itself. These AirPods are in new condition with the standard 1-year Apple limited warranty.
Additional Apple deals
AppleInsider and Apple authorized resellers are also running additional exclusive discounts on hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus deals on AppleCare, software and more. Here are some of the offers:
