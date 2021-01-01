Cheapest M1 MacBook Air, Pro and Mac Mini Prices End Today

Time is running out to score the year’s best prices on M1 hardware, with savings of up to $200 off top-selling configurations and $60 off AppleCare for the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Bonus M1 Mac savings
Mere hours remain to snap up 2020’s best prices on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama. Save $75 to $200 instantly when you shop through this special pricing link and enter promo code APINSIDER in the same browsing session (need help? step-by-step instructions can be found below).
According to our Price Guide, these deals deliver the lowest Mac prices available, with free shipping on orders shipped within the contiguous U.S. With inventory constraints affecting the tech industry, many units are dropped shipped from Apple directly, offering shoppers the same exact systems found at the Apple Store, only cheaper.
Each of the deals highlighted below ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern tonight (Dec. 31).
M1 Mac mini savings
- Mac mini (M1, 8GB, 256GB): $625* ($75 off)
- Mac mini (M1, 8GB, 512GB): $815* ($85 off)
- Mac mini (M1, 16GB, 256GB): $799* ($100 off)
- Mac mini (M1, 16GB, 512GB): $999* ($100 off)
- Mac mini (M1, 16GB, 2TB): $1,549* ($150 off)
*Price with coupon code APINSIDER using the pricing links above. Discounts are link and promo code activated. [Need help?]
M1 MacBook Air discounts
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 8GB, 256GB) Space Gray: $899* ($100 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 8GB, 256GB) Silver: $899* ($100 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 8GB, 256GB) Gold: $899* ($100 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 8GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $1,079* ($120 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 8GB, 512GB) Silver: $1,079* ($120 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $1,249* ($150 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Silver: $1,249* ($150 off)
- MacBook Air 7C GPU (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Gold: $1,249* ($150 off)
- MacBook Air 8C GPU (M1, 8GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $1,149* ($100 off)
- MacBook Air 8C GPU (M1, 8GB, 512GB) Silver: $1,149* ($100 off)
- MacBook Air 8C GPU (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $1,299* ($150 off)
- MacBook Air 8C GPU (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Silver: $1,299* ($150 off)
*Price with coupon code APINSIDER using the pricing links above. Offers are link and promo code activated. [Need help?]
M1 MacBook Pro deals, plus $60 off AppleCare
- MacBook Pro (M1, 16GB, 256GB) Space Gray: $1,349* ($150 off)
- MacBook Pro (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Space Gray: $1,549* ($150 off)
- MacBook Pro (M1, 16GB, 512GB) Silver: $1,549* ($150 off)
- MacBook Pro (M1, 16GB, 1TB) Silver: $1,749* ($150 off)
- MacBook Pro (M1, 16GB, 2TB) Space Gray: $2,099* ($200 off)
*Price with coupon code APINSIDER using the pricing links above. AppleCare is also $60 off with the APINSIDER code. Deals are link and promo code activated. [Need help?]
(*) How to apply the APINSIDER coupon at Adorama
- Make sure you’re using a browser with cookies enabled that isn’t in private mode.
- Click on the price link to the desired configuration from this article or the Adorama price links in our Price Guides. You MUST click through our links in the same shopping session that you use our coupon. If you try to save a link for late, the coupon WON’T WORK. Once you click through a price link, you’ll see a price that’s higher than advertised (we’ll fix that in a moment).
- Add the M1 Mac computer to your cart anyway, and when you’re done shopping, begin the checkout process.
- Look for a link that says “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” next to the gift icon. Click that to bring up a coupon code field.
- Enter the coupon code APINSIDER in the field and click apply. The discount should appear under “Promo Savings” above the order total.
- That’s it.
As always, if you have any issues, you can reach out to us at [email protected] and we’ll try and help.
